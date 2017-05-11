Lonsdale Police Seeking Help In Locating Man Who Approached Children

Lonsdale Police are asking for help in finding a suspect accused of approaching children yesterday afternoon.

Authorities say the man was in his vehicle, when he approached three girls in Lonsdale on the southwest side of town.

Police say he asked the girls questions, including one referring to his genitals. He did not exit the vehicle.

The suspect is described as a white male in his mid to late 30’s with red hair and a beard.

Lonsdale residents are being asked to check their home security cameras for a vehicle similar to a 2013 white Honda Civic between noon and 4:30 p.m. yesterday.

If you see a man matching this description, or have any information relating to the incident, you’re asked to contact the Lonsdale Police Department at 507-744-2300.