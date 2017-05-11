KEYC - New Ulm Designated A Bicycle Friendly Community

New Ulm Designated A Bicycle Friendly Community

By Kelsey Barchenger
The city of New Ulm is the latest to join the list of 21 bike-friendly communities across Minnesota.

The bronze-level honor was announced this morning by the League of American Bicyclists. The city had previously achieved ‘honorable mention’ status in June of 2015.

 A bicycle friendly community is known to welcome bikers by providing safe accommodations for biking and encouraging people to bike for transportation and recreation.

The city plans to celebrate the honor with a bike ride open to all members of the New Ulm community on Saturday, May 13 at 1 p.m. in Harman Park. 

