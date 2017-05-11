Gaylord Police Dept. Seeking Information On Home Burglaries, Stolen Vehicle

The Gaylord Police Department is looking for more information in connection with two burglaries and a stolen vehicle.

Authorities say two burglaries were reported from Tuesday night through the morning yesterday in the area of 2nd and 4th Streets on High Avenue.

During that same time period, police also received a report of a stolen vehicle.

Anyone with information about the incidents is asked to contact the Gaylord Police Department at 507-237-2265.