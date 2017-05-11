Arnolds Park Planning Major Renovations

The nearly 130-year-old staple along Lake Okoboji is planning a major renovation.

Arnolds Park Amusement Park has a three-phase renovation project underway to restore the attractions to their original splendor.

Phase one started last fall updating utilities and adding parking.

Arnolds Park is looking to raise $12 million to complete phases two and three.

It includes expanding the Maritime Museum, a new home to the Iowa Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and building a new Roof Garden, which was a major attraction for decades.

Arnolds Park CEO Charley Whittenburg said, "It's such an impactful exterior and interior that it will set the tone for other things in the future that'll happen inside the amusement park."

Anonymous donors have already put up $6 million for the renovations.

Phase two is scheduled to start this fall, with all the working finishing in 2019.

?

---KEYC News 12