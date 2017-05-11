Spencer Man Uninjured After Falling Asleep At The Wheel

A Spencer man is uninjured after falling asleep at the wheel in Palo Alto County.

It happened yesterday just after 2 p.m. at the intersection of 280th Street and 380th Avenue in Graettinger.

Police say 27-year-old Robert Frank Jones Jr., of Spencer, was westbound on 280th Street when he dozed off, crossed over the roadway and entered the ditch. When he realized that he had entered the ditch, police say he made several attempts to drive the vehicle back on the roadway, but the ditch was too steep, causing the vehicle to roll.

The vehicle is a total loss. Jones was cited for failure to prove security against liability-failing to maintain control. He was not injured in the crash.