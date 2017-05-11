Minnesota Man Charged With Vehicular Homicide In Iowa

Iowa authorities say a Minnesota man had marijuana in his system when he crashed into another car, killing his passenger.

The Cedar Falls Police Department says 43-year-old Charles Brooks, of Champlin, Minnesota, was arrested Thursday on a felony charge of homicide by vehicle. It's unclear whether he has an attorney who could comment for him.

The department says Brooks had been driving erratically at high speeds before crashing into the other car Nov. 5 in Cedar Falls. His passenger, Cynthia Brooks, was pronounced dead at the scene. She was his cousin.

Police say crash investigators learned that Brooks had used marijuana before the crash and that blood tests showed Brooks had the psychoactive part of marijuana in his system when the crash occurred.