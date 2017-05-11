Minnesota Man Charged With Vehicular Homicide In Iowa

Request granted for adult certification in Blue Earth County case.
19 year old Kaitlyn Jo Gleason entered an Alford Plea to 2nd degree criminal sexual conduct last month.
The Gaylord Police Department is looking for more information in connection with two burglaries and a stolen vehicle.
The Le Sueur County Sheriff's office is notifying the public that a Level 3 predatory offender will be moving to rural Cordova Township
Southern Minnesota welcomed international farmers and ranchers to get a firsthand look at our agriculture.
