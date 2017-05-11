MIDDAY EXPERT: Cleaning Up Basement Flooding

Victor Barke with Complete Basement Systems of MN joined KEYC News 12 this Midday to talk about what to do if you're dealing with flooding in your basement. Barke says most floods are caused by heavy rains, but they can also be caused by home plumbing failures. He says it's crucial not to walk in the water until you know that your electricity is shut off in the area, and then it's best to remove any valuables you may have. Click here to learn more about what Complete Basement Systems of MN has to offer.