Minnesota Students Outraged, United After Fake Racist Note

A racist note left on a student's car at St. Olaf College has been deemed a hoax, but some students at the southern Minnesota school say the incident resulted in action toward addressing minority student concerns.

The note sparked outrage, fear and hurt on the close-knit college last month.

A student confessed to writing the note. The college's president, David R. Anderson, said the note was "fabricated" in an attempt to bring concerns about the campus climate to light.

Sophomore Ben Parsell says it was "disturbing" the note was written on purpose "just to stir up the campus."

St. Olaf senior Daniel Katuka says the note brought the campus community together "in a positive way" in the face of an apparent threat.

