Prep Athlete: Justin Hoffmann

After getting a taste of state last year, the New Ulm baseball team is hoping to take their season a step further in 2017.

Jumpstarting the Eagles offense is senior Justin Hoffmann the centerfielder bats at the top of the lineup showcasing speed and a knack for taking extra bases.



"He's great, gets on base with his speed, it really helps us getting from first to second, a single, he's almost in scoring position. He's probably going to steal that bag," said Cole Wellmann, New Ulm senior.



"It's nice being at the top, getting on base and then getting on for the people behind you to hit you in," said Hoffmann.

Last year, the speedster helped New Ulm do something for the first time since 2002.

"My favorite memory would have to be making the state tournament, it's not very often that teams get to do that," said Hoffmann.

Hoffmann's developed into a leader on the field, and in the dugout.



“Confidence, I think kids as they come in are nervous, varsity is a big step, and I think as they get some games under their belt and progress, there comes more confidence, and confidence comes with how they prepare, and he prepares very well,” said Kevin Briggs, New Ulm head coach.

The senior plans on continuing his baseball career at Century College next season, but he still has some unfinished business at New Ulm with the hopes of making another state tourney.

“We made it there last year, and we won a game, and hopefully we can do more than that this year, and take it a step further,” said Hoffmann.

His ability to change a game is why Justin Hoffman is our KEYC Scheels All Sports Boys Prep Athlete of the Week.