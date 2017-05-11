Delay Plagues Proposed Construction

A road project that would provide an extension of County Road 12 between County Road 17 and State Highway 83 is taking longer than expected to get off the ground.

The delay stems from a number of reasons. A necessary highway review is needed, the federal funds being utilized require additional oversight at both the local and state level. Plus, there have been issues receiving the Army Corps of Engineer permit for work associated with filling in and disturbing the wetlands throughout the project. So now before construction begins, the permits must be secured.



"You have to document the disturbances and to what extent and beyond that you have to actually show the general public the purpose and need of the project. Determining why the project is necessary, what the benefits are to the public, what alternative measures you evaluated before you decided to disturbance those wetlands and last but not least how you're going to mitigate and replace the wetlands that you have disturbed," Blue Earth County Engineer Ryan Thilges said.



The Blue Earth County Public Works Department remains hopeful they will get construction underway by late June or early July.

