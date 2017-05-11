Go Red for Women Campaign in Mankato

Hundreds of women and plenty of men wore the signature color red for Go Red for Women.



More than 350 guests were in attendance at Thursday's luncheon to raise awareness and raise money to fight the number 1 killer of women: heart disease.

According to the American Heart Association, 1 in 3 women will die from heart disease... and the event is an important step in preventing so many deaths related to heart disease.



"A way to bring our community together, to celebrate the survivors we have here. As well as those that maybe have not survived and honor their memory," Carrie Schill said, the chair of the executive leadership team.



One of the heart attack survivors in attendance was Mary Styndl.

Styndl had a widow-maker heart attack and after getting stints, one of them plugged up within 30 minutes.



"I can walk into here and it can about bring me to tears. Because it's not something I wanted to be a part of actively the way I am.... But now it's very much a part of my life. So I take it and run with it. It's become my cause," Styndl said.



Medical experts say the best defense against heart disease and stroke is staying fit with diet, exercise, and making healthy life choices.

The Go Red for Women luncheon raised more than $41,000.