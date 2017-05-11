St. James Students Get An Earlier Summer Vacation For Construction

After six failed bond referendum attempts by the St. James School District, the seventh finally passed in the fall of 2015.

Now, they're one of the first schools to release for the summer so construction underway on the issues the referendum is addressing can enter high gear.

Students at St. James were waiting with eager anticipation for the sweet sound of the last school bell of the year.

As the students rush out of school and say goodbye, they're off to enjoy a longer summer vacation than normal.

St James School District Superintendent Becky Cselovszki said, "We have a long summer scheduled because we have lots of things happening this summer in St. James."

Work started last year on additions to the elementary and middle–high schools, adding classrooms, a media center and event center.

It's work that's continued throughout what's been a very good school year for St. James, starting with one of their highest enrollments and breaking a trend, seeing it increase throughout the year, ending with nearly 1100 students.

Cselovszki said, "We didn't overbuild by any stretch of the imagination but because of the rooms that we've added, we're able to have what we were hoping for is four section classrooms throughout."

Before students even boarded the buses to summer, teachers were boxing up their classrooms and moving into this nearly completed addition to Northside Elementary School to store for work this summer.

It's part of a $24 million bond referendum voters passed in the fall of 2015, and now that students are gone, a lot more work has to be done here.

Cselovszki said, "All the existing classrooms [in Northside Elementary] will get new tile floors, and their portable classroom dividers will become permanent walls, and they'll have they'll have real exit doors, so they're super excited about little things like electricity in their rooms."

Once done, the kindergarten class will be moved back into the elementary school, and some programs that were cut for lack of space will return with the students in the fall.

In addition to getting out early, the falls start for St. James will be later than normal: September 11.

--KEYC News 12