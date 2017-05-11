Dayton to Share Pontoon With GOP Leaders For Fishing Opener

Democratic Gov. Mark Dayton will share a pontoon boat with Republican legislative leaders when he hits the Mississippi River in St. Cloud on Saturday for the 70th annual Minnesota Governor's Fishing Opener.

While Dayton, House Speaker Kurt Daudt and Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka have been at loggerheads over budget issues, the governor says it'll be a day for fishing, not deal-making.

Sharing Lt. Gov. Tina Smith's boat will be Rep. Ilhan Omar, the country's first Somali-American legislator.

This is the first time St. Cloud has hosted the governor's opener and the third time it's been held on the Mississippi. Friday's festivities include a community picnic.

Officials say the river's diverse and robust fishery in the St. Cloud area receives relatively low angling pressure and catch rates can be high.

-KEYC News 12