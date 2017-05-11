KEYC - Gross Tosses No-Hitter in Crusaders 10-0 Victory

Gross Tosses No-Hitter in Crusaders 10-0 Victory

By Tyler Meyer, Photographer
The Mankato Loyola softball team battled Madelia/Truman on Thursday evening in Mankato. Crusader senior Kayla Gross tossed a no-hitter in Loyola's 10-0 victory over the Jayhawks in 5 innings.