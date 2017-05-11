Gross Tosses No-Hitter in Crusaders 10-0 Victory

Crusader senior Kayla Gross tossed a no-hitter in Loyola's 10-0 victory over the Jayhawks in 5 innings.
Mankato edges out RJM.
Scarlets win 10-1.
Meidl hits for the cycle, 2 HR's, and 7 RBI's.
This season the Knights are off to a 13–1 start with the hopes of winning a section championship.
Mankato trails 4-1.
The Mavericks face the 8th-seeded Golden Eagles of Minnesota-Crookston on Wednesday at 12PM in St. Cloud in their first contest of the NSIC tournament.
Mankato East wins 3-2.
