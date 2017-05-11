New Development in the Works At Former Tschol Property

The future of a well–known property in North Mankato was discussed at Thursday's Planning Commission meeting.

For years, the Tschol Property has been a topic of controversy in the city, but recently the community has agreed in principle to an assisted living facility for seniors with memory loss, put together by a group called Cottage Properties out of Mankato.

The planned construction will remove the existing buildings on the property, either transporting the barn to a new location if possible or demolishing it. The group also plans to save most of the trees as well.

--KEYC News 12