Mankato Sends Seniors out in Style with 14-6 Win

By Claire Dau, Sports Director
The Mankato girls lacrosse team played host to Rochester Mayo on senior night. Ireland Olson led Mankato with 5-goals in the squad's 14-6 win over Mayo. 