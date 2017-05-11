Mavs Extend Win Streak to 25 Games

The 2nd-seeded MSU softball team battled the Augustana Vikings in the first round of the NCAA D-II Central Region Tournament on Thursday.

NSIC Pitcher of the Year Coley Ries struck-out 10 batters, improving to 32-2 on the season and tallying 385 strike-outs. Jess Meidl added a grand slam in the 2nd inning and the Mavericks topped the Vikings 8-4.

The Mavericks improve to 55-6 on the season on a 25-game win streak. The purple and gold will face Central Oklahoma on Friday at 11AM.