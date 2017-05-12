3 Charged In Northern Iowa Drug Bust

Three people are facing multiple charges after a drug bust at an apartment in Lake Park, Iowa.

The Spirit Lake Police Department says the joint investigation with Lake Park Police ended in the arrest of three people at an apartment on East 1st Street in Lake Park.

50-year-old Curtis Caskey, of Spirit Lake, and 39-year-old Patrick Wascher, of Lake Park both face 8 charges, including two counts of delivering and possessing methamphetamine.

38-year-old Chanelle Gembler of Lake Park faces two charges of drug and marijuana possession.

Authorities say the investigation is ongoing and additional charges are expected.

7 law enforcement agencies responded to the apartment, including the HEAT Team and the Iowa Great Lakes Drug Task Force.