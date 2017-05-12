MnDOT: Plan Ahead For Weekend Road Construction

If you're making a road trip to an area lake for fishing opener, you'll want to be aware of some road construction.

In Southern Minnesota, there will be single lane traffic in each direction as crews are working to replace the I-35 bridge south of Owatonna.

And make sure to take the Highway 22 detour if you're traveling from Mapleton to Blue Earth County Road 15...

On I-90, watch for lane and speed restrictions between Sherburn and Fairmont..