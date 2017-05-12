Owatonna Public Utilities Warns Of Phone Scam

Owatonna Public Utilities is warning residents of a phone scam circulating in the city.

The company says the caller is claiming to be with Owatonna Public Utilities, and is asking customers to call an 800 number concerning ‘past due bills’ and threatening disconnection.

The scam is hitting businesses and well as area residents.

Any questions about callers claiming to be with Owatonna Public Utilities should be directed to 507-451-2480.