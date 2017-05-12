Police Investigating Shots Fired Through Window Of Mankato Home

Mankato police are looking for more information in connection with shots fired through the window of a Mankato home.

Police first received a call of gunshots heard near Van Brunt Street in Mankato around 2 a.m. Wednesday morning. They found no evidence of shots fired at that time.

Hours later, around 12:30 p.m. authorities received a separate call by residents on that same street who found a bullet inside their home.

Commander Matt DuRose with the Mankato Department of Public Safety said "People at a residence in the 200 block of Van Brunt street reported a bullet hole in the window and a window broken. Some shell cases were recovered from the scene as well and that's currently under investigation by our detective division.

Police say the bullet entered the home through a bedroom window. No one was in the room at the time.

Authorities say the suspect used a handgun during the incident and up to three shots were fired.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police by calling 911.