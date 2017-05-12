KEYC - Woman Charged In Crash That Killed 2 High School Students

Woman Charged In Crash That Killed 2 High School Students

Posted: Updated:
By Kelsey Barchenger
Connect
Criminal charges against a Maple Grove woman allege she was driving well over the speed limit when she crashed into another vehicle and killed two students on their way to high school in Arden Hills. 
    A complaint filed in Ramsey County District Court charges Rachel Kayl with criminal vehicular homicide and criminal vehicular operation in the Dec. 1 crash that killed Bridget Giere and Stephanie Carlson, both 16. A third student, 17-year-old Samantha Redden, was severely injured. 
    The complaint says a Minnesota State Patrol reconstruction showed Kayl was driving between 77 mph and 85 mph in a 50 mph zone. The girls' SUV was going about 20 mph and was making a turn off County Road 96 at the time of the crash. 
    Kayl was booked into jail Thursday and is expected in court Friday. 

  • Thrive: Eat, Move, SleepMore>>

  • THRIVE: School Snack Carts

    THRIVE: School Snack Carts

    Tuesday, May 9 2017 11:39 PM EDT2017-05-10 03:39:04 GMT

     Participating area schools are utilizing a snack cart in the morning to help keep kids on track.  "A hungry student is a student that might have trouble focusing on their schoolwork, concentrating in the classroom. There might be behavior issues, trouble learning so this is just kind of a morning snack to hold them over until lunch," ISD 77/Mankato Clinic Foundation, Kelsey Rounds said.  The snack carts are brought to the hallways around 9:30 in the morning.

     Participating area schools are utilizing a snack cart in the morning to help keep kids on track.  "A hungry student is a student that might have trouble focusing on their schoolwork, concentrating in the classroom. There might be behavior issues, trouble learning so this is just kind of a morning snack to hold them over until lunch," ISD 77/Mankato Clinic Foundation, Kelsey Rounds said.  The snack carts are brought to the hallways around 9:30 in the morning.

  • THRIVE: Less Invasive Bunion Surgery

    THRIVE: Less Invasive Bunion Surgery

    Wednesday, May 3 2017 6:52 PM EDT2017-05-03 22:52:09 GMT

    A bunion is a bump on your big toe where a normal bone changes position to become more prominent or stick out. 

    A bunion is a bump on your big toe where a normal bone changes position to become more prominent or stick out. 

  • THRIVE: Maintaining Behavioral Changes

    THRIVE: Maintaining Behavioral Changes

    Thursday, April 27 2017 6:51 PM EDT2017-04-27 22:51:58 GMT

    Whether it has to do with working out or dieting, making a life change can be difficult enough in itself, but maintaining that behavior change forever is the hardest part.

    Whether it has to do with working out or dieting, making a life change can be difficult enough in itself, but maintaining that behavior change forever is the hardest part.

  • THRIVE: Maintaining Sleep Schedule

    THRIVE: Maintaining Sleep Schedule

    Thursday, April 20 2017 9:35 PM EDT2017-04-21 01:35:10 GMT

    Maintaining steady sleep schedule with ways to fall asleep without using medication.

    Maintaining steady sleep schedule with ways to fall asleep without using medication.

  • THRIVE: Prostate Cancer Screenings

    THRIVE: Prostate Cancer Screenings

    Thursday, April 6 2017 6:38 PM EDT2017-04-06 22:38:46 GMT

     The men's health forum coming up on April 11 brings health awareness to men.. Focusing in on prostate cancer at this year's event. 

     The men's health forum coming up on April 11 brings health awareness to men.. Focusing in on prostate cancer at this year's event. 

  • THRIVE: Upcoming 2017 Men's Health Forum Focuses On Prostate Cancer

    THRIVE: Upcoming 2017 Men's Health Forum Focuses On Prostate Cancer

    Tuesday, April 4 2017 6:38 PM EDT2017-04-04 22:38:22 GMT

    The men's health forum is designed to reach an audience that doesn't necessarily pay as close attention to their health.  

    The men's health forum is designed to reach an audience that doesn't necessarily pay as close attention to their health.  

  • THRIVE: Nutrition Importance When Working Out

    Tuesday, March 28 2017 11:42 PM EDT2017-03-29 03:42:53 GMT

    Often times the importance of nutrition for fueling the body when exercising can be overlooked.

    Often times the importance of nutrition for fueling the body when exercising can be overlooked.

  • THRIVE: Treating Trauma With Brain Spotting

    THRIVE: Treating Trauma With Brain Spotting

    Thursday, March 23 2017 6:38 PM EDT2017-03-23 22:38:33 GMT

    Three different ingredients make something traumatic to an individual.  

    Three different ingredients make something traumatic to an individual.  

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • 3 Charged In Northern Iowa Drug Bust

    3 Charged In Northern Iowa Drug Bust

    Friday, May 12 2017 9:08 AM EDT2017-05-12 13:08:38 GMT

    Three people are facing multiple charges after a drug bust at an apartment in Lake Park, Iowa. 

    Three people are facing multiple charges after a drug bust at an apartment in Lake Park, Iowa. 

  • Police Investigating Shots Fired Through Window Of Mankato Home

    Police Investigating Shots Fired Through Window Of Mankato Home

    Friday, May 12 2017 12:07 PM EDT2017-05-12 16:07:12 GMT

    Mankato police are looking for more information in connection with shots fired through the window of a Mankato home. 

    Mankato police are looking for more information in connection with shots fired through the window of a Mankato home. 

  • Tricks To Keep Ticks Off You

    Tricks To Keep Ticks Off You

    Thursday, May 11 2017 8:05 PM EDT2017-05-12 00:05:41 GMT

    Specialists say tick season began in early April and while we know they're a normal part of Minnesota summers, you'll want to protect yourself. Here are the A-B-C's to keeping the ticks off. 

    Specialists say tick season began in early April and while we know they're a normal part of Minnesota summers, you'll want to protect yourself. Here are the A-B-C's to keeping the ticks off. 

    •   