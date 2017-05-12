Woman Charged In Crash That Killed 2 High School Students

Criminal charges against a Maple Grove woman allege she was driving well over the speed limit when she crashed into another vehicle and killed two students on their way to high school in Arden Hills.

A complaint filed in Ramsey County District Court charges Rachel Kayl with criminal vehicular homicide and criminal vehicular operation in the Dec. 1 crash that killed Bridget Giere and Stephanie Carlson, both 16. A third student, 17-year-old Samantha Redden, was severely injured.

The complaint says a Minnesota State Patrol reconstruction showed Kayl was driving between 77 mph and 85 mph in a 50 mph zone. The girls' SUV was going about 20 mph and was making a turn off County Road 96 at the time of the crash.

Kayl was booked into jail Thursday and is expected in court Friday.