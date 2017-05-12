Maplewood Police Looking For 21-Year-Old Missing Woman

The Maplewood Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Elena Richter, 21, of Maplewood. Elena was last seen at her residence in Maplewood around 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday evening, May 10.

When her parents went to check on her she was gone and has not returned and no one has heard from her.

Elena is considered a vulnerable adult and authorities and her family are concerned for her welfare. Elena also uses the name of Elena Glaskova, which is how she is known by many of her friends.

She is described as 4’11”, 95 pounds, with brown eyes and shoulder length brown/auburn hair that she usually wears in a ponytail.

She was last seen wearing black pants and a black zipped up jacket.

If you think you have seen Elena or have information regarding her whereabouts please contact the Maplewood PD at 651-266-7701 or dial 911.

-KEYC News 12