Dunkin' Donuts Celebrates Grand Opening with Sizable Donation

By Erick Lind, Assignment Editor
MANKATO, MN -
Mankato Dunkin' Donuts celebrates its grand opening today with some flare and by giving back to the community.
The MSU pep band was even on hand to pump up the crowd waiting for the ribbon cutting.
Before the big scissors did its work, the ownership group through the Dunkin Donuts Joy in Childhood Foundation, presented a check for 10-thousand dollars to the Backpack Food Program to help extend services to even more children in need.
Backpack Food Program's Sheri Sander-Silva says, "What's most exciting to us, is that it's not only supporting our ongoing efforts to the Backpack Food Program, to feed hungry tummies within the elementary age group, but this specific donation was to help us expand our services into the middle school population as well, through something we're calling the Power Pack Program."
Michelle Schooff of Dunkin' Donuts says, "We're very passionate about being very present in the non-profit community in Greater Mankato and I think it's very important to us personally, we're all very passionate about giving back."
The restaurant will be celebrating the grand opening and accepting donations to the Backpack Food Program the rest of the day as well.
