Iowa Looks to Team Up With Minnesota For Medical Marijuana

Top state lawmakers are trying to work out a system allowing Iowa residents to start buying medical marijuana oils and pills in Minnesota, a novel arrangement that could raise issues with the federal government.

It's not a done deal yet. The legislation creating a tightly controlled medical marijuana program is still awaiting Gov. Terry Branstad's signature. And Minnesota lawmakers would need to approve too.

But the bill specifically allows Iowa residents to buy their supply from Minnesota and directs state regulators to contract with two licensed manufacturers in Minnesota.

It's comes from discussions between Iowa House Linda Upmeyer and Minnesota House Speaker Kurt Daudt. Upmeyer says it could provide Iowans immediate access while the state sets up its program.

-KEYC News 12