MCW Tops Loyola in 8 Innings

The 4th-ranked Mankato Loyola baseball team played host to Martin County West on Thursday night. Payton Anderson's RBI single in the 8th lifted the Mavericks to the 9-8 victory in 8 innings.

The 4th-ranked Mankato Loyola baseball team played host to Martin County West on Thursday night. Payton Anderson's RBI single in the 8th lifted the Mavericks to the 9-8 victory in 8 innings.