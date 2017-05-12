Mankato Islamic Center Locks Doors on Members

When members of the Mankato Islamic Center arrived for prayers Friday, they found the doors locked. Now they're looking for answers.

A person familiar with the situation tells KEYC News 12, last Friday after prayers, some members of the Islamic Center argued with three of the men who are part of the leadership. The argument was over how the three men were handling management of the Islamic Center and their treatment of members. Since last Friday... the center has been closed and locks changed. A source tells us a teacher and the director of the Islamic Center were fired. Today, as members showed up for prayers, police from Minneapolis were hired to keep them out of the building.

"Locking this place, that has no meaning. It's not a property they bought it, it's what we contributed as a community. He pays, he pays, I pay, everybody pays and we paid it off. This is us, its ours," Islamic Center Member Abshir Qanyare, said.



Members who were at the center today, say they want to speak with Board Members and figure out a solution.

