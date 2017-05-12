National Author Looks at Faribault Co. Old Jane Doe Case

A dramatic scene in North Mankato as a semi catches fire at Kato Engineering and lights up the sky Friday night.
Mankato police are looking for more information in connection with shots fired through the window of a Mankato home.
Due to economic hardships the doors of the American Legion on Walnut Street will close their doors on May 27th. Something that longtime members say has been hard to grasp.
The former head of a now-defunct nonprofit group has been sentenced to four years in prison for fraud
