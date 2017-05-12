Pear Harbor Veterans' Remains Return Home

The remains of an Iowa sailor killed in Pearl Harbor are returned to his hometown after more than 70 years.

William H. Kennedy, better known as Willy, was born in 1917 in Swea City, Iowa. He graduated from Titonka High school and went to college in Tyler, Texas.

On July 9, 1940, he enlisted in the Navy. He was sent to the Great Lakes Training Center, then San Francisco, and finally Pearl Harbor to board the USS Oklahoma.

On Friday, he finally came home.



"It's truly an honor to be able to play a small part in bringing an F 1-C, William Kennedy, home to his final resting place and to his family and relatives," Matthew Galbraith said, the navy escort for Kennedy.



Almost 430 sailors and Marines were killed on the Oklahoma. Many of them buried unidentified.

The Navy has tried for years to ID them using dental records, but that was unsuccessful. Now, with modern DNA testing, they're getting results they want and are able to return the sailors to families.



"It's an honor, and I'm glad that I could actually do it. I think it's a miracle, to be honest with you," Sharon Miller said, Kennedy's niece.



Miller remembers hearing about her uncle, who lost his life in the attack on Pearl Harbor but never learned too much. For some, the memories were just too painful.



"My grandmother didn't talk about him. It wasn't until going through, my sister-in-law and I were going through the correspondence my mom had saved that we discovered that my grandmother never got over his death," Miller said.



On Mother's Day weekend, 75 years later, William will join his mother and siblings.



"She had told someone that her son was coming home for Mother's Day and that was back in 41, 42," Miller said.



Overall, more than 73 thousand service members remain unaccounted for from World War II.



"I commend the Navy, for taking on this project. It's a huge one. All the victims of that attack, if they've got family that's left, I think it's wonderful that they'll actually get to go home to family," Miller said.



Navy Fireman 1st class William Kennedy was only 24.

