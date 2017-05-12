KEYC - Mavs Blank Central Oklahoma 3-0 in Central Region Tourney

By Claire Dau, Sports Director
The 6th-ranked MSU softball team's historic season continues! The Mavs beat Central Oklahoma 3-0 on Friday improving to 56-6 on the season. Friday's win is MSU's program best 26th consecutive victory. The Mavericks will face Augustana on Saturday at 11AM. Rob Clark will have the highlights on Saturday's edition on KEYC News 12 at 6.