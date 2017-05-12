KEYC - Ag Groups Seek Delayed Deadlines For Buffer Law

Ag Groups Seek Delayed Deadlines For Buffer Law

WATONWAN COUNTY, Minn. -

Among the five bills vetoed by Governor Dayton on May 12 was one with provisions agriculture organizations are asking him to sign.

Farmers are hard at work getting corn and soybeans in the ground.

But some farmers are completing another planting task: seeding buffer vegetation, and like much of this planting season, later than some would have hoped.

Minnesota Corn Growers Association President Harold Wolle said, "We should have had our corn in by the end of April, and it's just kind of giving us a time crunch, grass for buffers needs to be planted I think in the spring."

That issue of time, combined with problems understanding the law, the slow rollout of alternative practices and compensation, prompted the Minnesota Corn Growers Association to send a letter yesterday, May 10 to Governor Dayton and state lawmakers, urging compromise on buffer clarification provisions in the freshly vetoed omnibus environment and natural resources finance bill.

It was a letter signed on to by 17 other Minnesota agricultural and farm organizations and several county officials.

They're seeking a delay in deadlines, addressing of compensation and clarification on alternative practices and public versus private ditches.

Wolle said,  "The public ditches that are labeled as public waters, it's done so because they drain more than two square miles and they're the same as a public ditch, they do the same job, their construction the same and we think they should be buffered the same with a 16.5–foot buffer."

The groups say they aren't seeking to repeal the law, but argue the law isn't ready for implementation.

And some GOP lawmakers are echoing that concern.

Senator Rich Draheim (R- Madison Lake) said, "The head of the agencies say one thing, but the people in the fields say something else and the farms are caught in the middle of it. So, we're asking for just a little more time to work through all the kinks in the system."

The finance bill would delay the deadlines for two years.

The current deadlines for the 2015 buffer law compliance are November 1, 2017 on public waters and November 1, 2018 on public drainage.

Wolle said, "I have four drainage ditches on the farm here, three of them are private ditches that are listed as public waters, one is a private ditch. They look the same, they all function the same. I think the governor needs to come out and take a look at these ditches so he truly understands what he's dealing with."

The letter says the delay would also give local governmental officials more time to decide how to best enforce the law.

--KEYC News 12

