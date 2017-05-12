Legion Post 11 to Close

Mankato veterans are looking for a new place to call home.



Due to economic hardships the doors of the American Legion on Walnut Street will close their doors on May 27th. Something that longtime members say has been hard to grasp.



"Pretty difficult to keep membership, a lot of clubs are having a difficult time staying open. Kind of unfortunate, some of the younger vets don't get involved in the clubs like the older vets used to do," former Post 11 board member John Carlson said.



The building is owned by the legion but they plan to sell the property. There is no plan for a future location. At this time, meetings will take place at the Morson-Ario VFW Post on Riverfront Drive.

--KEYC News 12