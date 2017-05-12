Pick of the Litter - May 12, 2017

Mankato police are looking for more information in connection with shots fired through the window of a Mankato home.
Specialists say tick season began in early April and while we know they're a normal part of Minnesota summers, you'll want to protect yourself. Here are the A-B-C's to keeping the ticks off.
Three people are facing multiple charges after a drug bust at an apartment in Lake Park, Iowa.
The friendship for the Sandmanns and Speckels began three years ago when an Early Childhood Family Education program brought them together...
Every few months or so, rumors spread around various forms of social media that a new season of Friends is on its way, but now Jennifer Aniston has found a way to break our hearts.
