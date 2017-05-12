KEYC - Pick of the Litter - May 12, 2017

Pick of the Litter - May 12, 2017

This week's Pick of the Litter is Gretchen.

This 32–pound Shepherd mix has a lot of energy who's looking for an active family.

Gretchen gets along well with cats.

If you'd like to adopt Gretchen or any of the pets at BENCHS, just give the shelter a call at 625–6373.

