Sellner's 11K's Power Crusaders Past Knights

Mankato Loyola baseball team taking on the Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial Knight's Friday night.

Crusaders lost a tough extra innings game Thursday night, but any time this guy's on the mound, good chance they'll be in position to win a ball game, senior Luke Sellner toying with batters all afternoon.

The former prep athlete of the week hit double digit K's striking out 11 in the game! Filthy stuff from the big right hander Loyola pushed a couple of runs across in the second thanks to a couple of bases loaded walks Crusaders win it 3-1.

