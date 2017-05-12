Faribault Falcons Win Section 2AAA Preview

Eight teams battled on Friday night at Caswell Park for the annual Section 2AAA Preview. Each squad played 3-games. The seedings are based on how the squads finished in last season's section tourney. The Faribault Falcons topped Mankato West 5-4 in the championship game. Mankato East beat Hutchinson in the 3rd place contest. New Ulm bested Marshall 12-2 in the 5th place game, and Worthington topped Waseca 7-6 in the 7th place contest.