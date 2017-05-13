Sheriff Deputy and K-9 Yoschi Take 1st Place

A big accomplishment by a Kossuth County sheriff and his K-9, Yoshci.

Sheriff Deputy Mark McGregor, and his German Shepard Yoschi placed first in a narcotics workshop in Washington, Iowa. During the workshop, they had a narcotics testing competition, which Deputy McGregor and K-9 Yoschi placed first in... winning them an invitation to attend a K-9 seminar in Alvin, Texas.

The competitions had 25 K-9 dogs competing from across Iowa.

Deputy McGregor says he's excited for the trip to Texas and he loves working with a dog like Yoschi.



"Working with a dog like Yoschi is a whole different ball game. He's a big 'ol dog, he likes to pull everywhere. He weighs about 110 pounds. So, he's a different kind of working relationship," McGregor said.



Yoschi has a unique story about how he became a K-9 dog in Iowa. He's originally from Germany, and was going to be used in the national K-9 services but they found out he has a chipped elbow, which disqualified him from being able to go into that training.

The Kossuth County Sheriffs were then able to get Yoschi for free, and they raised money in the community for all of his equipment...

Because Yoschi is from Germany though, all of his commands are in German.