KEYC - McBroom's 8 K's Power WEM Past Maple River

McBroom's 8 K's Power WEM Past Maple River

Posted: Updated:
By Rob Clark, Reporter
Connect

Maple River hosted the Waterville Elysian Morristown Buccaneers Saturday. 

Dallas McBroom strikes out 8 for WEM. 

Bucs win 6-1.

--KEYC News 12