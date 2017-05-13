MSU Punches Ticket to Super Regional

There's no questioning the strength of the NSIC conference when it comes to softball.

The league sent three teams to the NCAA tournament two of the squads faced off Saturday in Mankato in the Central 2 championship.

The NSIC regular season and tournament champion MSU Mavericks faced-off against the Augustana Vikings the squads battled in the first round of the tourney with the Mavs rolling to the 8-4 victory. Though MSU played on its home field the Mavs were the visitors in Saturday's championship.

Mavericks win 4-3 over the Vikings.

The 6th ranked Mavs are now 57-6 on the season on a 27-game win streak. The squad advances to next week's NCAA Super Regionals for the first time since 2011.

Ries improves to 34-2 on the year, and also eclipsed 400 strikeouts for the season with her big day on the mound she now has 403 K's this year.



"This season has been unbelievable, I don't think any of us could have imagined this being as good as it has been, but this has been a dream, and I hope that the dream continues," said Coley Ries, MSU Senior.



"I think for these seniors, it was their sophomore year. We don't talk much about their sophomore, that's when we had the string of postseason appearances broken, yes we finished 3rd in the NSIC. A lot of teams would have been excited to finish 3rd, but in their eyes, that was a disappointment, so I really believe that's what's driven them," said Lori Meyer, MSU head coach.



We'll have more from MSU leading up to the Super Regionals right here on KEYC News 12.

--KEYC News 12