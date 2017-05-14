KEYC - Special Guests For Girls' Graduation Party

Special Guests For Girls' Graduation Party

By Angela Rogers, Reporter
JANESVILLE, Minn. -

As many graduates get their diplomas, they also have parties to celebrate the big accomplishment.
Some special guests showed up to a special Janesville girls' party.
 
It's graduation season which means lots of pulled pork sandwiches, or "walking tacos," lots of congratulation cards, and lots of excitement for the future.
 
"It went by fast, and surprise, and I'm really happy," Devin Donahue said, who will be graduating on June 4 said. 
 
For Donahue, it's a miracle this day has come. Looking at pictures, there's one that stands out, of a year that changed her life.
 
"The page went off that was an accident, 4 wheeler accident," Randy "Bucky" Cummins said, who was the Assistant Fire Chief at the time. 
 
"And we fell off, like a big cliff, and the ATV landed on my whole body. And it crushed my right side of my skull, and my brain was exposed," Donahue said. 
 
"When we first saw her, I can say that several of us were shook up right away, just by the injuries. The extent of the injuries that we did see," Brett Miller said, Assistant Rescue Chief said. 
 
Almost 20 first responders arrived on the scene. When they saw the severe life-threaten injuries, their training kicked in to save the 9-year old girl.
 
"Looking down on her, it was something that chilled me a little bit, seeing that could've been my daughter, about that age and all," Miller recalls.
 
"My dad got me out of the woods and to the first responders. And if he wasn't there then I would never have got to the first responders and I would definitely not have survived," Donahue said. 
 
After the accident, some of the first responders kept in touch with the family...taking trips to the hospital and checking on her progress.
 
"That was very heartwarming for myself. I had been struggling with it, with what we had seen. Actually, I didn't even think she was going to make it with what we had seen," Miller said. 
 
Donahue lost all of her mobility on her left side...but with her determination and motivation, she'll be walking across the stage getting her diploma in June. And there were some special guests who were able to celebrate with her at her graduation party.
 
"I can honestly say this is the first time we've ever been invited to a graduation for somebody we've had the opportunity to work on. And I love it," Cummins said. 
 
"When we got the invitation, I was trying to remember the name sounds familiar, but I couldn't place the face, and it turned out it was Devin from the accident. That made my year right there," Miller said. 
 
"One of them got an invitation to my graduation party, and then all of them wanted to come. So, I was surprised at that, but it made me really happy," Donahue said while smiling. 
 
The first responders are amazed at the recovery Donahue has made and cant wait to see where else she will go.

"I see her going a long ways," Cummins said. 
 
Donahue plans on attending MSU in the fall.

--KEYC News 12.

