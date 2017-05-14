KEYC - Baseball Coach Hopes His Health Scare Will Help Others

Baseball Coach Hopes His Health Scare Will Help Others

MANKATO, Minn. -

33-year-old East Baseball Coach Cory Smith was in the middle of the season when he got the shock of his young life.
  
"After a few minutes they stopped the stress test, the cardiologist came in and basically said, 'call your wife, we'd like to do surgery tonight," Mankato East Baseball Coach Cory Smith said.
 
"From the angiogram they found I had 90% blockage in one of my arteries," Smith added.
 
The test was supposed to rule out his heart, instead it pointed right at it. The following day Cory underwent surgery and had two stents put in.
 
"Not the most comfortable of procedures but the interesting part for me is as soon as the procedure was done I could breathe easier instantly so it was very refreshing knowing that hopefully my neck issues were solved," Smith said.
 
Heart disease doesn't run in Cory's family so while this initially came as a surprise, it's now serving him as a warning.
 
"I was really shocked. We had no idea, I had no idea. I can remember trying to run the snow blower this winter and to not be able to snow blow my driveway because I would get this neck pain so severe that it would almost drop me to my knees and I knew there was something going on, I didn't think it was my heart and when they said 90% I was thinking, 'wow two days ago I was out on the soccer field with my Phy. Ed. classes jogging and doing things so I was surprised, really surprised," Smith said.
 
Now, Cory wants to use his story as an example to educate people on the importance of getting checked out.
 
"Even as a physical education teacher I try to promote health and physical education and activity, not just in adolescents but as parents especially too be a role model for our kids and get out there and exercise and enjoy the beautiful weather, play games be moving around but that's only half the battle. The other part of the battle is what we put into our body and so we need to monitor what we eat and in today's culture and society where everybody is so busy it's convenient to go through the drive-thru and try to avoid that kind of thing and stick to real foods, healthy foods," Smith added.
 
After just two weeks, Coach is back home in the third base dugout here at Wolverton Field. He hopes to be at 100 percent before the end of this season.

