Sellner's Teaming Up In Crusaders Dugout

For Mankato Loyola's Sellner's, baseball runs in the family, this year Rick took an assistant coaching job with the baseball team watching and teaching his son Luke from the dugout.

Luke Sellner is a senior at Mankato Loyola, the Crusaders ace has led the blue and yellow to a 14–2 record this season.

But he's not the only Sellner on the diamond making an impact.

His father Rick is now coaching for the Crusaders.

"My dad, he's my biggest role model, baseball career he's always pushing me and my brother Shane to be the best that we can be, every day in the winter it seems we're always up at the MAYBA shed hitting, trying to better my game I guess," said Luke Sellner, Loyola senior.

"I think watching him for much of his high school career, and coaching him most of the summer, for me personally, it's better to be on the bench with him, to have conversations about strategy and watch him grow," said Rick Sellner, Loyola assistant coach.

"He's tough on him, and Luke responds, and that's the same way I'd be with my boy, you've got to play that much better, otherwise there will be talk around. I just remember coaching my two sons, I was a little harder on them than the other kids, and he'll let Luke know once in a while, get over the plate, or what are you doing out there. But it's a good relationship I can tell," said Jeff Reese, Loyola head coach.

Luke followed his brother's path in playing for the Crusaders, and during his freshman season, Rick got to see his two sons be battery mates, for a game he'll never forget.

"Luke was able to get a start against one of the teams in the conference where Shane caught him, and just the little bantering back and forth before the game, and a couple days before that knowing that Luke was going to get the start, Shane was riding him pretty hard about don't you ever shake my signs off, so that was a lot of fun for me to see," said Rick.

Now it's Rick and Luke teaming up for one final season they hope ends at the state tournament.

