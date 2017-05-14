KEYC - Mankato United U18's Advance to Semifinals

By Rob Clark, Reporter
The final weekend of Minnesota State Cup Pool Play is here and the Mankato United girls U18's soccer team took the pitch  hoping to become the first Mankato United squad to advance to the semifinals.

Standing in their way  is Tonka Premier.

But in the first half  United took an early lead thanks to Sophie Amundson  slotting one into the bottom corner.

She added another goal later for the brace, and Mankato cruises to a 3–1 victory over Tonka.

Kiki Krueger also scored for United.

With the W, the green and white are playing next weekend  in the semifinals  on Saturday at 9 in the morning.

If the squad wins and advances to the championship game  they'll be playing for a chance to represent Minnesota, and advance to the Region 2 Championships in Sioux Falls South Dakota next month.

