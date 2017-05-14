Mankato United U18's Advance to Semifinals

The final weekend of Minnesota State Cup Pool Play is here and the Mankato United girls U18's soccer team took the pitch hoping to become the first Mankato United squad to advance to the semifinals.

Standing in their way is Tonka Premier.

But in the first half United took an early lead thanks to Sophie Amundson slotting one into the bottom corner.

She added another goal later for the brace, and Mankato cruises to a 3–1 victory over Tonka.

Kiki Krueger also scored for United.

With the W, the green and white are playing next weekend in the semifinals on Saturday at 9 in the morning.

If the squad wins and advances to the championship game they'll be playing for a chance to represent Minnesota, and advance to the Region 2 Championships in Sioux Falls South Dakota next month.

