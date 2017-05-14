MSU Faces Harding in Super Regional

In case you missed it Saturday night, the MSU softball team is heading back to the Division 2 NCAA Super Regional for the first time since 2011.

The sixth ranked Mavericks topped the Augustana Vikings yesterday 4–3 to take home the NCAA Region 2 Title.

"When we started the season, you always have a goal of going to Salem, VA and wanting to get there. And when you look at the season, you're 65 games away from that, and we're two games away from that. I think that's a compliment as to what team 33 has been able to put together," said Lori Meyer, MSU head coach.

Now the Mavs attention turns to Thursday, where MSU faces Harding on the road in a best of three series deciding who goes to Virginia.

The Mavericks squared off against Harding earlier this season winning 1–0.

