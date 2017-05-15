Missing Man Located With Injuries In Minneopa State Park

A man reported missing last night has been located in Blue Earth County.

Officers first received a call just after 10:30 last night of a missing person in Minneopa State Park.

The caller reported that the last saw 19-year-old Hay-Sau-Tuh Tyndall, of Mankato, around 8:45 p.m. and couldn’t find him.

Before officers arrived, the caller located Tyndall, who was injured at the bottom of a steep incline.

Further investigation found that Tyndall was climbing on a closed trail and had climbed over the railing on a steep incline when he fell.

He was treated on the scene and then airlifted to St. Mary’s in Rochester with non-life threatening injuries.