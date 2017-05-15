One Injured In UTV Vs. Van Accident In Blue Earth County

One person is injured in an accident last night involving a UTV and a van in Blue Earth County.

Officers responded to 589th Avenue, about 5 miles southeast of Mankato just after 8:30 p.m.

Authorities say the UTV was southbound and making a left turn into a driveway when it was struck by a vehicle. That caused the passenger of the UTV to be thrown from the vehicle.

Further investigation found that the van was trying to pass the UTV on the left as it turned.

The driver of the van, Bruce Paulson, of Mankato, and the driver the UTV Daniel Pietsch of Mankato were not injured.

The UTV passenger, Dean Pietsch was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.