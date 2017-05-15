One Injured In UTV Vs. Van Accident In Blue Earth County

Participating area schools are utilizing a snack cart in the morning to help keep kids on track. "A hungry student is a student that might have trouble focusing on their schoolwork, concentrating in the classroom. There might be behavior issues, trouble learning so this is just kind of a morning snack to hold them over until lunch," ISD 77/Mankato Clinic Foundation, Kelsey Rounds said. The snack carts are brought to the hallways around 9:30 in the morning.
A bunion is a bump on your big toe where a normal bone changes position to become more prominent or stick out.
Whether it has to do with working out or dieting, making a life change can be difficult enough in itself, but maintaining that behavior change forever is the hardest part.
Maintaining steady sleep schedule with ways to fall asleep without using medication.
The men's health forum coming up on April 11 brings health awareness to men.. Focusing in on prostate cancer at this year's event.
The men's health forum is designed to reach an audience that doesn't necessarily pay as close attention to their health.
Often times the importance of nutrition for fueling the body when exercising can be overlooked.
Three different ingredients make something traumatic to an individual.
33-year-old East Baseball Coach Cory Smith was in the middle of the season when he got the shock of his young life.
A man reported missing last night has been located in Blue Earth County. Officers first received a call just after 10:30 last night of a missing person in Minneopa State Park.
Two people are injured in an accident involved two motorcycles in Blue Earth County.
One person is injured in an accident last night involving a UTV and a van in Blue Earth County.
A 19-year-old Mankato man charged after allegedly engaging in sexual conversations with a 14-year-old.
