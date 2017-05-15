Two Injured In Motorcycle Accident

Two people are injured in an accident involving two motorcycles in Blue Earth County.

It happened just after 10 last night.

The State Patrol says a motorcycle driven by 35-year-old Adam De Leon, of North Mankato, was eastbound on Highway 68, just west of 518th Avenue in Blue Earth County, when he collided with an animal. During the collision, he was separated from his motorcycle and the downed motorcycle collided with another eastbound motorcycle driven by 47-year-old John Schaefer, of New Ulm.

Both drivers were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening Injuries.