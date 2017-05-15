19-Year-Old Mankato Man Charged With Soliciting A Minor

A 19-year-old Mankato man charged after allegedly engaging in sexual conversations with a 14-year-old.

According to the criminal complaint, the conversations between the victim and 19-year-old Katrell Jones took place between November and December of 2016.

In February, police went to Jones’ school to speak with him about the case. When officers arrived, they learned that Jones was low functioning and could be considered a vulnerable adult.

During the interview, Jones admitted to knowing the victim was 14 when he sent her sexually explicit messages and images.

He is charged with soliciting a child, engaging in sexual electronic communication with a child and distributing sexual materials to a child. His first court appearance is set for June 8.