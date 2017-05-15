North Mankato Police Investigating String Of Burglaries

The North Mankato Police Department is looking for more information in connection with a string of burglaries.

Authorities say they’ve received reports of multiple residential burglaries happening early yesterday morning in lower North Mankato. The suspect entered homes through unlocked doors while residents were home.

Police say they do believe the burglaries are related and have not made any arrests.

Anyone with information is asked to call the North Mankato Police Department at 507-625.-4141.