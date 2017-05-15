Faribault Police Identify Suspects In Vandalism Case

Faribault Police have identified three suspects in connection with vandalism at the high school and city’s soccer complex.

Police say the suspects, two 19-year-old men and one 18-year-old man live in the Faribault area. Their names haven't been released.

The vandalism was reported May 4, and involved the cutting down of trees at Faribault High School and the Faribault Soccer Complex, including a memorial tree planted in memory of Faribault student Nicholas Paulson.

Requested charges against the three men include first degree criminal damage to property.