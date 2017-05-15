Measles Cases Reported in Le Sueur County

The Minnesota Department of Public Health has confirmed two cases of measles in Le Sueur County. Both cases are unvaccinated children under the age of five. Neither child has been hospitalized and both are recovering at home. MDH says these are the first confirmed cases of measles in south central Minnesota this year.

Le Sueur County Public Health Officials are encouraging people to check their immunization records to make sure they are vaccinated against the disease. MDH is recommending an accelerated vaccination schedule for children and adolescents of the two dose MMR series in counties with confirmed measles cases.Symptoms of measles includes a high fever, cough, running nose and watery eyes followed by a rash that typically spreads from the head to the rest of the body. Measles can be a serious disease that can result in hospitalization and even death.

